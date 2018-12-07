TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls jail is “on the cusp of an outright emergency” after a recent fire destroyed an annex containing thirty beds, the head of a citizens committee told county commissioners Friday.
A committee to explore expanding Twin Falls County’s jail and courthouse formally presented its recommendations to the board of commissioners this week, wrapping up about four months of research on how best to alleviate current crowding and accommodate future growth. The committee has recommended that the county build a three-story courts building downtown and construct a new, larger jail elsewhere in the county.
“We have to have the beds now,” committee chairwoman Amanda Wright said. “And if we are going to do this project, let’s do it right.”
A study commissioned by the county last year projected that a new jail would need at least 400 beds to cover the county’s needs for the next 30 years, more than double the 194 beds the jail now has after the fire Nov. 24. Of the 32 inmates displaced by the fire, the county has since been able to find beds in neighboring jails for roughly 15, while the remaining 17 inmates sleep in “boats” and cots on the floor in Twin Falls.
Before the fire, there were about 50 Twin Falls inmates housed elsewhere in the state on any given day. The loss of an annex has made an already-dire situation all the more urgent, county officials say.
“This is not ‘We need beds in the future,’” Wright said. “This is ‘We need beds now; we needed beds 6 months ago.’”
While the study estimated that the jail would need at least 400 beds, the citizen committee is not making any recommendations on the number of beds the new jail will hold. It is only recommending that the jail not be in the same downtown space where the current jail resides. The study put the projected cost of building a new jail off-site about $44 million but noted that the cost could rise as high as $60 million by 2020.
Because of the relatively high cost of construction, the county will likely try to use land it already owns for the new jail, commissioners say. One potential location is on Addison Avenue near Rock Creek Park.
It’s unknown exactly what would happen to the current jail building if a new facility is built elsewhere. The committee has suggested that the county use it to house female inmates — from Twin Falls County as well as others from around the state — or as a holding space for court.
Mike March, a Twin Falls County resident present at the commissioners meeting Friday, said he liked the idea of using the old jail as a female facility.
“Quite frankly, it could be a money maker for us,” March said. “You’re getting a bigger bang for your buck and you’re getting money back in our pockets to help pay for it.”
The same study suggested the county will need at least 11 courtrooms to accommodate growth in the coming decades. The existing building has six, but not all are large enough to use for jury trials.Under the committee’s recommendations, the county would build a new, three-story courthouse downtown, with eight courtrooms on the first two floors and shelled space for more courtrooms on the third floor. The county would remodel the existing courthouse and continue using three courtrooms in the current building for the time being.
When the third story of the new building is eventually renovated to include three new courtrooms, the three courtrooms in the old building will be remodeled and likely turned into office space for county employees.
The study estimated that expanding the courthouse in this model would cost about $23 million.
