TWIN FALLS — Officials are asking for the public’s help finding a Twin Falls man who has not been seen since leaving for Jackpot, Nev., on Monday.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas L. Dunken, 60, told people Monday he was going to Jackpot for a few days but has not been heard from since.

Dunken’s cellphone was last used shortly before noon Monday southwest of 3900 East and Foothill Road in Cassia County, the office said.

Dunken is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, the sheriff’s office said. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was driving a 2003 gray Chevy Tahoe with license plate 2TBY144.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said she did not know if the Cassia County is involved in the search.

Anyone with information about Dunken should contact SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.

