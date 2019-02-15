TWIN FALLS — Officials are asking for the public’s help finding a Twin Falls man who has not been seen since leaving for Jackpot, Nev., on Monday.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas L. Dunken, 60, told people Monday he was going to Jackpot for a few days but has not been heard from since.
Dunken’s cellphone was last used shortly before noon Monday southwest of 3900 East and Foothill Road in Cassia County, the office said.
Dunken is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, the sheriff’s office said. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was driving a 2003 gray Chevy Tahoe with license plate 2TBY144.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said she did not know if the Cassia County is involved in the search.
Anyone with information about Dunken should contact SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.