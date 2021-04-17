'No shortage of inmates': Gooding County reopening jail annex

GOODING — After being closing for about 10 years, the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office is reopening a jail annex to house additional inmates.

Sheriff Shaun Gough said reopening this annex will open up 30 beds on top of the 21 at the county’s existing jail. This extra space is needed after last winter when, at one point, there were 11 inmates sleeping on the jail floor.

The number of people in the jail has since decreased, and on April 15, the county had one bed available. But that one bed can be filled quickly, Gough said.

Reopening the annex also opens up beds for other nearby counties dealing with overcrowding issues, such as Twin Falls, which completed a jail expansion last winter to deal with some of its own population problems.

“We had (the annex) open for several years,” Gough said, “but there came a time where was a shortage of inmates and we decided to close it. But now there seems to be no shortage of inmates and we need the space.”

During a meeting on April 12, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted to opt of its existing contract to house inmates at the Jerome County jail and to instead house inmates at Gooding County.