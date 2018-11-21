TWIN FALLS — A local man involved in an armed standoff in Blaine County on Friday is undergoing a mental health evaluation, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Dillon Dugger, 29, is at Canyon View Hospital in Twin Falls awaiting clearance, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Holly Carter said. It is expected that he will be taken into custody in Twin Falls County, where he has several outstanding warrants, when he is released, Carter said.
Charges have not been filed in Blaine County, where the case is still under investigation.
A three-hour standoff in Picabo on Friday temporarily shut down Idaho Highway 20 and ended in a peaceful surrender from Dugger.
The incident started when police were called to the Silver Creek Convenience Store at 10:06 a.m. and found Dugger across the street in a park with a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.
