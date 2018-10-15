TWIN FALLS — The city’s firehouses need more than a fresh coat of paint. The fire department says it needs to replace all three stations — and look at building more — in the coming years.
A recent open house was an opportunity to pitch the plan, answer questions and give the public a glimpse of the future of the Twin Falls Fire Department.
Roughly 450 curious townsfolk wandered through fire department headquarters last week to pick up fire safety tips, check out the station, and have their blood pressure tested by college students for free.
While Fire Marshal Tim Lauda offered advice for preventing and surviving home fires — keep your bedroom door closed, look into buying a stove-top fire suppressor — open house attendees perused a photo display of sleek, modern firehouses from around the country, each a potential model for the new stations Twin Falls hopes to build in the coming years.
“I think people are looking to be educated,” Chief Les Kenworthy said. “They want to know the reasons why and they want to understand.”
A citizen committee to explore fire station options will present Monday to the city a study from Pivot North Architecture detailing the needs of the new stations. The presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.
While the cost, construction timeline and design of the new stations are not yet known, the department’s leaders have some ideas about what they want their new home bases to look like.
The city will likely look into adding an additional station in the north part of town in the coming years. But first, Kenworthy said, the department is focusing on rebuilding its headquarters and two other existing stations.
It may be cheaper to build new stations on new sites than to demolish the existing stations and rebuild in the same locations, he said, although the department will likely keep Station Three on Washington Street South. Stations One, on Second Avenue East, could move elsewhere. And so could Station Two on Falls Avenue.
“This station could be rebuilt, but when you break it apart it doesn’t make any sense to rebuild it,” Kenworthy said. “Tearing down and then building is very expensive.”
The department has a checklist of updates for the new stations: kitchen appliances that shut off automatically; non-carpeted floors that are easy to clean; living quarters that are separate from areas where biohazardous materials are handled.
The new stations will likely also have community rooms where the public can hold meetings, Capt. Josh Kliegl said.
“The biggest thing we want is for the community to come in and feel welcome in the fire station,” Kliegl said.
TFFD hopes that the citizen committee will wrap up its work by the end of the year. In the meantime, the department is increasing its staff count for the first time since the 1970s.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency last month awarded the Twin Falls Fire Department a grant that will let the department hire five additional firefighters. Because there aren’t enough beds to accommodate the new firefighters at the other stations, they will likely be added onto shifts at Station One, Kenworthy said. At current staffing levels, there are usually enough firefighters on any given shift to staff only one truck. With the new workers, some shifts may be able to staff other apparatus as well, Kenworthy said.
The grant money will partially cover the salaries of the five new employees for three years, City Manager Travis Rothweiler said. For each of the first two years, the grant will provide $265,673 while the city pays $88,557; in the third year, the city will pay $230,249 and receive $123,981.
After that point, the city is counting on increased revenues and overtime savings to absorb the cost of the salaries, Rothweiler said. The overtime savings will also let the department send more firefighters to trainings.
Should the economy see a downturn, Rothweiler said, the city will scale back other areas of the budget to make funding the firefighter positions a priority.
“What we didn’t want to do is apply for the grant, be successful, and not have the ability to honor the commitment required,” Rothweiler said.
