JEROME — A man accused of sexually abusing drunk teenagers in Twin Falls is facing new charges in Jerome County stemming from allegations that he sexually abused a 9-year-old boy more than a decade ago.
James Shaff, 33, was arrested on a warrant Friday after a new victim came forward to Twin Falls police, Sgt. Brent Wright said. The man told police that Shaff had sexual contact with him in Jerome 11 years ago when the man was 9 years old and Shaff was in his early twenties.
Shaff now faces four more counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 in Jerome County amid the ongoing case in Twin Falls, in which he has pleaded not guilty to charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16, sexual battery of a minor child, and dispensing an alcoholic beverage to a minor.
The Jerome County victim called the police detective who investigated the Twin Falls-based allegations after seeing media coverage of the case, according to an affidavit.
The man told police that Shaff sexually abused him four times in 2007 when the man was 9 years old and living in Jerome County. Shaff was an acquaintance of the victim's family at the time, according to the affidavit.
A relative of the victim confirmed that the victim knew Shaff when he was a child and said when he introduced Shaff to the boy, Shaff said he was going to be a "mentor" to him, police said.
Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said it hasn't been decided yet whether the two counties will work together or whether the cases will remain separate.
"It's too early to say right now how that'll work out," Loebs said.
The original charges against Shaff in Twin Falls stem from allegations that Shaff had sex with a 15-year-old multiple times throughout the month of May while the teenager was drunk. He is also accused of watching another Twin Falls man perform a sex act on a drunk 17-year-old boy.
A jury trial for the Twin Falls case is scheduled for Feb. 5.
