HAILEY — The town's new mayor has placed Police Chief Jeff Gunter on paid administrative leave, the city says.
Mayor Martha Burke, who was sworn in earlier this month, is declining interviews about the move, a Wednesday statement from Hailey City Administrator Heather Dawson said.
"There are protocols to follow when sensitive issues arise," Burke said in the statement. "I am following those proper procedures."
The statement continues, saying "...there is nothing to report at this juncture except that she is doing what is required on behalf of the City."
Assistant Police Chief Steve England will perform the chief's duties in Gunter's absence, Dawson said.
