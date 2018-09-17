NAMPA — A man known for giving neighborhood children rides on his motorized wheelchair was arrested Thursday by police on suspicion of child sex crimes at his Nampa apartment complex, police say.
Jack Swisher, 45, was known by the neighborhood children as “Mr. Jack,” according to Nampa Police. Police said he has been known to befriend children.
Swisher is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 16 and one count lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 at the apartment complex on North Gateway Street.
Due to the number of children living within the vicinity of Swisher, there are concerns that there may be more victims. Anyone with information on possible victims is asked to call Nampa Police dispatch at 208-465-2257.
Swisher remains in custody at the Canyon County jail with bond set at $200,000. His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Friday.
