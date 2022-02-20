Nearly 30 years ago, a Boise woman went missing. Her family’s still searching for answers

The Dunlap-Bosse family didn’t have a lot of money growing up. But Kim Dunlap-Bosse, their mother, still made sure her three kids had a birthday party every year.

Krystyn Dunlap-Bosse has now been missing for more than 27 years. And yet every year, on Jan. 24, her family continues to celebrate. She would have turned 45 this year.

On Oct. 14, 1994, 17-year-old Krystyn left a note for her family, saying she had to get away but would return within a year. She never came back.

Multiple media outlets reported Krystyn wanted to get away from her boyfriend at the time — Charles “Corey” Castro.

Though Krystyn’s sister said her family celebrates the birthday every year, it was the first time they held a public vigil — suggested by the Boise Police Department to bring her case more attention. Dozens, including Krystyn’s two siblings, attended the event at Julia Davis Park.

Krystyn’s sister, Crystal Fuhriman, said she and her family believe Krystyn is dead. But Castro’s recent death has spurred more questions into his connection with her disappearance, and renewed interest in her case. The family is offering $20,000 to anyone who helps find her, dead or alive.

“If Krystyn is in heaven, this isn’t ‘goodbye,’ It’s, ‘We will see her later,’” said Shannon McNall, one of Krystyn’s high school friends. “And if she’s … out there and she just hasn’t come home, I think it’s really important for her to understand that even if it takes another 10 years, we’re going to be here for her.”

Krystyn and Castro began dating when Krystyn was 15, and Castro was 25 and married, Fuhriman said.

Two Owyhee County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot Castro earlier this month after they attempted to serve him a restraining order. Fuhriman told the Statesman during the vigil they believe Castro is connected to her disappearance. Boise police have not publicly named a suspect, spokesperson Haley Williams told the Statesman by email Tuesday.

BPD conducts cold case investigation in 2011

Krystyn had run away before, so she was listed in national databases as a runaway when her mother reported her missing.

By 2011, 26 years since her disappearance, Krystyn’s family still hadn’t heard from her.

The Boise Police Department Violent Crime detectives conducted a cold case investigation, reinterviewed people and searched missing person databases. Castro was interrogated then, the Idaho Press reported. The case remained open, but inactive.

A decade later, in 2021, Boise Police met with the family and concluded foul play was likely involved in Krystyn’s disappearance, according to a news release. Authorities said was probably no longer alive.

“New information could lead to new developments in the investigation, but we don’t have anything additional to release at this time,” Williams said.

Castro fatally shot by law enforcement in Murphy

Castro was killed on Jan. 3 after he “became agitated and charged at the deputies with a weapon,” according to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Before shooting Castro, the officers ordered him to drop his weapon several times — but he refused, authorities said. Castro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Castro was previously convicted in 1998 for lewd conduct with a child under 16 and was a registered sex offender, according to court records. He served 10 years in state prison, followed by 10 years on parole, spokesperson Jeff Ray told the Statesman by email. He had multiple parole violations that earned him almost two extra years in prison.

Aside from his 10-year stint in prison, Castro had a history of domestic violence, battery and petty theft allegations, according to Ada County’s online court records.

Castro’s wife, who was present during the January shooting, filed the protection order against him. It was not the first disturbance reported, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in a Jan. 3 press conference. Police had responded to roughly six or seven disturbance calls at Castro’s home before the shooting, Donahue said.

As of Tuesday, spokesperson Joe Decker told the Statesman by email there is no new information to release regarding the Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the shooting.

Boise police recently assigned Det. Chuck Roath to the case, though Williams said officers are transferred to new cases depending on new information and new detectives.

“Anytime you look at a cold case, it’s with a new perspective, an open mind, and we just tried to follow what we have,” Roath said. “We haven’t forgotten about her.”

Anyone who might know what happened to Krystyn is encouraged to contact the police by leaving a web tip at 343COPS.com or calling 208-343-2677. Individuals who may want to remain anonymous can do so.

