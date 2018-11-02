TWIN FALLS — The largest Muslim rights advocacy group in the country is calling on authorities to investigate the Halloween night vandalism of a Twin Falls mosque as a hate crime, but police say they have not yet found clear evidence that the vandalism was motivated by bias.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement Friday morning urging law enforcement to look into the possibility that bias may have led someone to throw a rock through the window of the Islamic Center of Twin Falls Wednesday night. The vandal shattered one window and damaged another, causing roughly $1,200 in overall damages.
"Due to the spike in hate incidents targeting American Muslims and other minority groups, and the past targeting of this house of worship, we urge local, state and federal enforcement authorities to investigate the possibility of a bias motive in this case," said CAIR communications manager Naaz Modan in a statement.
Police have not yet found evidence to prove that the vandalism was motivated by bias, Lt. Terry Thueson of the Twin Falls Police Department said Friday, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility.
"Just because at this point we don't have anything specific that we can absolutely say is tied to a hate crime, doesn't mean that we are not considering the possibility that there could be a biased motivation to this crime against a religious group," Thueson said.
This is not the first time the Islamic Center of Twin Falls has been a target of vandalism. Almost exactly one year ago, somebody left a 4-foot cross draped in pig parts in the center's parking lot. A suspect was never identified in that case.
Three years ago, the words "Hunt Camp?" were spray-painted on the new Islamic Center building as it was under construction; in 2011, someone spray-painted a swastika on the mosque.
Thueson said he wasn't aware of any other major acts of vandalism in Twin Falls on Halloween night.
Whatever the motivation, let’s show what kind of community Twin Falls is by helping to offset the costs of replacing the windows. Contributions could be sent to the Islamic Center or made to their Go Fund Me page.
How can it be a hate crime if you are not here born here from United States of America how about if we went to your country you would treat us worse than that you would tell us we're not from there so it's not a hate crime
1. Why do you assume they're not born here? Plenty of Muslims are born here and are indeed US citizens.
2. Because the U.S. has a constitution that protects peoples right to practice the religion of their choice. "Hate Crimes" against some protected classes (religion is one) have existed since the passage of a federal statute in 1968. You might re-read the document called "The Bill of Rights" and you will answer your own questions.
Yes, it can tejano, though I follow your thoughts.
The Constitution of the United States gives religious freedom, and actions against a minority because they are a minority is a hate crime.
If it's a hate crime, then it's a felony. It is anyway, felony Malicious Destruction. That means a broader investigation scope and a statue of limitations of 5 years instead of one.
It's pretty obvious to me someone has it out for these people, for whatever reason and they need caught.
Apparently the elements of a hate crime are not there yet, thus the hesitancy of TFPD to label it a hate crime.
The FBI can be called in on a hate crime. Tho in reality, they can't do much more than TFPD, other than put a bunch of man power on it full time.
These kinds of crimes are super tuff to solve, because there isn't much evidence.
CAIR. A organization with so many ties to terrorism it has been graphed and charted. For them to call for this to be investigated as a hate crime is irony at its finest.
https://www.meforum.org/articles/2006/cair-islamists-fooling-the-establishment
https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2016/12/02/c-a-i-r-is-hamas/
https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/council-on-american-islamic-relations-cair/
