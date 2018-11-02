Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The largest Muslim rights advocacy group in the country is calling on authorities to investigate the Halloween night vandalism of a Twin Falls mosque as a hate crime, but police say they have not yet found clear evidence that the vandalism was motivated by bias. 

The Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement Friday morning urging law enforcement to look into the possibility that bias may have led someone to throw a rock through the window of the Islamic Center of Twin Falls Wednesday night. The vandal shattered one window and damaged another, causing roughly $1,200 in overall damages. 

"Due to the spike in hate incidents targeting American Muslims and other minority groups, and the past targeting of this house of worship, we urge local, state and federal enforcement authorities to investigate the possibility of a bias motive in this case," said CAIR communications manager Naaz Modan in a statement.

Police have not yet found evidence to prove that the vandalism was motivated by bias, Lt. Terry Thueson of the Twin Falls Police Department said Friday, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility. 

"Just because at this point we don't have anything specific that we can absolutely say is tied to a hate crime, doesn't mean that we are not considering the possibility that there could be a biased motivation to this crime against a religious group," Thueson said. 

This is not the first time the Islamic Center of Twin Falls has been a target of vandalism. Almost exactly one year ago, somebody left a 4-foot cross draped in pig parts in the center's parking lot. A suspect was never identified in that case. 

Three years ago, the words "Hunt Camp?" were spray-painted on the new Islamic Center building as it was under construction; in 2011, someone spray-painted a swastika on the mosque. 

Thueson said he wasn't aware of any other major acts of vandalism in Twin Falls on Halloween night. 

