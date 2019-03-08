NAMPA — Police arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of felony terrorism and misdemeanor second-degree stalking after investigating false bomb threats.
The bomb threat area of concern was Constitution Way and South Juniper Street, near Liberty Park, in Nampa.
“Officers and investigators at the site of the potential bomb threat searched the area utilizing several types of equipment. They were not able to locate any suspicious items or substances,” according to Nampa Police.
After interviews, detectives arrested Grant C. Stevenson, of Nampa, under the Terrorist Control Act, a felony, and 2nd-degree stalking, a misdemeanor.
He was booked into Canyon County jail and will appear in court on Friday.
Police initially learned of the threat over a message on social media, according to police. On Thursday evening, police asked people in that area to shelter in place and not go outside, but the threat is now over.
