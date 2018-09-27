Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police at a crop-dusting airplane crash in Hazelton, July 28, 2014.

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

MURTAUGH — A local woman died Thursday in a crash south of town, Idaho State Police said.

Monsoradt Orozco, 18, of Murtaugh was driving east on 3200 North at about 8 a.m. when she lost control of her car near Murtaugh Lake, ISP said in a statement.

As Orozco neared the intersection at 4475 East, her car went off the right shoulder. She overcorrected, lost control and went off the left shoulder, ISP said. Her car overturned when she returned to the road and, again, went off the right shoulder.

Orozco was thrown from the car and died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, ISP said.

The road was blocked for nearly three hours after the crash.

