Murder trial jury selection starts Tuesday in Cassia County
Murder trial jury selection starts Tuesday in Cassia County

Rodriguez

Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, left, takes a seat next to his attorney, Keith Roark, May 8 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

BURLEY — Jury selection began Tuesday in Cassia County District Court for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, charged with first-degree murder in the 1995 cold case death of a teen.

The trial is scheduled to last until June 4.

Rodriguez was charged in 2019 in the death of 14-year-old Regina Krieger who disappeared from her basement bedroom in 1995. Her body was found weeks later on a riverbank.

