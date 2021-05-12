Murder trial jury selection starts Tuesday in Cassia County

BURLEY — Jury selection began Tuesday in Cassia County District Court for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, charged with first-degree murder in the 1995 cold case death of a teen.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The trial is scheduled to last until June 4.
Rodriguez was charged in 2019 in the death of 14-year-old Regina Krieger who disappeared from her basement bedroom in 1995. Her body was found weeks later on a riverbank.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.