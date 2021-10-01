Murder trial begins in Colorado next week for former Idaho governor candidate Pankey

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the time of the girl’s disappearance, Pankey lived roughly 2 miles from the Matthews home. Her body was found about 10 miles from Pankey’s old residence.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Pankey was indicted on several felony counts, including murder and kidnapping. He was arrested in Idaho and extradited to Colorado.

According to charging documents in Pankey’s case, he allegedly used to watch children walk home from a nearby middle school that Matthews attended, and he attended the same church as the Matthews family.

Investigators also said Pankey knew a piece of evidence not publicly disclosed — that a rake was used to hide footprints in the snow around the Matthews home. Authorities also allege that Pankey “intentionally inserted himself into the investigation many times over the years, claiming to have knowledge of the crime which grew inconsistent and incriminating over time,” according to the indictment.

In the years between the girl’s disappearance and the discovery of her body, Pankey ran unsuccessfully for elected office multiple times in Idaho. Pankey, who moved to Idaho in 1987, was the Constitution Party candidate for Idaho governor in 2014, and in 2018, he ran unsuccessfully in the crowded Republican gubernatorial primary, won by current Gov. Brad Little.