BURLEY — A California man charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in a shooting on May 22 on a Utah highway waived his extradition hearing Friday in a Burley courtroom.

Police said Jonathan Mendoza Llana, 45, of Los Angeles, shot two people in a car and led Idaho police on a high-speed chase. He crashed his car into the Raft River, broke into a house and stole an all-terrain vehicle. He later asked for directions at a ranch and he was arrested after multiple agencies conducted a manhunt for him for more than 40 hours.

Police say Llana shot and killed Dennis Gwyther, 50, of Salt Lake City and injured Gwther's passenger.

Llana is also facing felony charges of fleeing from police and grand theft in Cassia County.

Friday, Llana waived his extradition hearing to Utah and a Cassia County magistrate judge signed the orders for his transport.

Llana also waived a preliminary hearing on Friday on the Cassia County charges and the case was bound over to District Court. He is set to be arraigned June 18 in Cassia County District Court.

It was unclear from court records whether Llana will face the Cassia County charges before being extradited to Utah.

Cassia County Prosecutor Doug Abenroth did not immediately respond to the question.

