UPDATE: Police at the scene declined to release more information to a Times-News photojournalist. Numerous police vehicles are on the scene at milepost 152, eastbound on Interstate 84. A body was wrapped in yellow plastic near a red pickup, and police tape blocked off the area.

A vehicle fire at milepost 150.5 appears to be unrelated.

GOODING COUNTY — Multiple police agencies are involved in a chase Tuesday afternoon on several Magic Valley roadways.

The chase started on Interstate 84 just before noon and continued onto Idaho Highway 46, emergency dispatchers said.

Police scanner traffic indicated Idaho State Police and other agencies were chasing a vehicle at speeds up to 120 mph along the highway, with the driver traveling east in the westbound lanes near Wendell.

Ramps leading onto the interstate were briefly blocked by law enforcement near Jerome, to prevent vehicles from accessing the highway.

Police declined to give more details.

