TWIN FALLS — A man fled from police Monday night at speeds in excess of 100 mph north of the Perrine Bridge before flipping his car in a muddy field in Twin Falls.
The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing the man’s name yet since the incident is still under investigation.
Charges could include felony eluding and possibly driving under the influence, Jerome County Sheriff’s Capt. Gary Taylor said Wednesday.
At about 11 p.m. Monday, the man was driving with a headlight out about 80 mph in a 60-mph zone on U.S. 93, Taylor said. A Jerome County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop about one mile north of the Perrine Bridge.
The man failed to pull over and fled into Twin Falls at more than 100 mph before crashing at a dead end on Filer Avenue near Hankins Road, flipping his car upside down in a muddy field, Taylor said.
The man was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Taylor said.
