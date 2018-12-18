Try 1 month for 99¢
Found girl

This girl was found alone at a Mountain Home gas station Tuesday morning. 

 MOUNTAIN HOME POLICE

UPDATE: Mountain Home Police said the girl's parents have been found.

MOUNTAIN HOME — Police are asking for the public's help finding the parents of a "little girl" found at a Mountain Home gas station Tuesday morning. 

The girl was found at a Maverik gas station, the Mountain Home Police Department said in a 9:17 a.m. Facebook post

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 208-587-2101. No other information has been released. 

