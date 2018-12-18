UPDATE: Mountain Home Police said the girl's parents have been found.
MOUNTAIN HOME — Police are asking for the public's help finding the parents of a "little girl" found at a Mountain Home gas station Tuesday morning.
The girl was found at a Maverik gas station, the Mountain Home Police Department said in a 9:17 a.m. Facebook post.
Anyone with information should contact the police department at 208-587-2101. No other information has been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.