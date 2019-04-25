JEROME — A man was flown to a Pocatello hospital after a Wednesday night crash in Jerome County.
The motorcyclist collided with a car at the intersection of Golf Course Road and 400 South shortly after 9 p.m., according to Capt. Gary Taylor of the Jerome County Sheriff's Office.
The woman in the car was turning left onto 400 South from Golf Course Road and didn't notice the motorcyclist driving toward her on Golf Course Road from the opposite direction, Taylor said. The motorcyclist hit the passenger side of the woman's car.
The man driving the motorcycle was flown to a hospital in Pocatello for treatment. The woman had no apparent injuries.
The sheriff's office has not yet released the names of either person involved in the crash.
A citation is pending, Taylor said.
