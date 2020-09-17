'Motion Regarding Clothing:' Why do Lori Vallow’s looks matter in court?

However, the request regarding Vallow’s appearance may be about more than just vanity. A study from Cornell University found that “juries convict attractive people less often.” According to another study, defendants wearing prison attire are convicted at a higher rate.

“An image of a person in an orange prison jumpsuit may elicit contentions that he or she is in fact guilty because they are already depicted as a prisoner,” the Winona State University study states.

The judge’s stipulation that Vallow must provide her own clothing seems to be intended to prevent anyone else from spending money on Vallow’s appearance. In last year’s high profile case surrounding New York scam artist Anna Sorokin, Sorokin’s attorney hired her a professional stylist, according to Rachel Tashjian at GQ.

In a second document filed Monday, Means said Vallow has no objection to state prosecutor Rob Wood’s motion to try the cases of Daybell and Vallow jointly.