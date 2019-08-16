TWIN FALLS — A woman charged with murder in the death of her child will be allowed to attend the baby's funeral.
Amanda Dunlap, 24, faces eight counts of felony injury to a child, one count of misdemeanor injury to a child, and one count of murder in the first degree. She was charged shortly after the October 2017 death of her 20-month-old daughter, Lyryk Altom, from serious injuries.
Dunlap is charged in the death along with Joshua Molina, her boyfriend at the time.
Both remain in custody, with Dunlap being held at the Cassia County Jail in Burley.
Dunlap's public defender, Marilyn Paul, filed a motion requesting Dunlap be released to attend Lyryk's funeral on Saturday. She will be allowed to wear street clothes and will be supervised by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office personnel throughout her release, according to the order signed by Fifth District Judge Roger B. Harris on Wednesday.
A status conference for Dunlap is scheduled for Aug. 27, but no trial date has yet been set in the case.
Molina's next court date is set for Jan. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.