Most inmates at county jail test positive for COVID-19

Bodily said isolation in that situation is ideal but not all jails have the necessary space to do so. She said chances are extremely high that those who tested negative in a positive cellblock were already carrying the disease.

“The concern in moving that person to another area is that they may be carrying the disease but did not have enough of the virus in their system at the time of the sample to test positive,” she said. “If that person is moved to a cellblock with people who have not been exposed, those other inmates could be put at higher risk.

Hughes said it would be difficult to control the outbreak in the facility even if it weren’t overcrowded.

“There’s not much you can do inside of a jail environment to require social distancing,” he said. “You can do things, but inside that cell unit, they’re going to do what they’re going to do.”

Hughes said local law enforcement is attempting to issue more citations and avoid bringing people to jail if possible. Those who do end up as new detainees are tested and isolated until they can be safely introduced into the rest of the population, he said.