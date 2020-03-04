Mom of 2 missing kids to be sent to Idaho to face charges

HONOLULU — A woman was expected to be sent from Hawaii to Idaho on Wednesday to face charges in the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter.

Lori Vallow was arrested last month in Hawaii on Idaho felony charges of child abandonment in a bizarre case that has attracted worldwide attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs, a series of mysterious deaths and two children who have been missing for about six months.

Vallow appeared briefly in a courtroom on the island of Kauai, where Kauai Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar told a judge that Idaho authorities would be returning her to the state later Wednesday.

Defense attorney Craig De Costa said in court that Vallow should not be questioned without an attorney "during the transit, while waiting for the plane, or when they land in Idaho."

She is being held on $5 million bail, and her first court appearance in Idaho is Friday.

Her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September. Police in the city of Rexburg, Idaho, have said they "strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee's lives are in danger."

Police also have said Vallow, 46, and her husband, Chad Daybell, have lied about the children's whereabouts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}