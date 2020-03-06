Mom of missing kids gets bond reduced to $1 million in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge on Friday reduced bail to $1 million for the mother of two missing children after her lawyer contended at her first hearing in Idaho that the amount had been set too high because of media attention.

Wearing faded orange-and-white striped jail garb and bright pink lipstick, Lori Vallow Daybell spoke little but nodded emphatically whenever her attorneys mentioned her desire to vigorously defend herself against the child abandonment charges.

She told the judge she preferred to use her new last name “Daybell” rather than Vallow, as she has been listed in some court documents. Her new husband, Chad Daybell, sat behind her in the small, packed courtroom.

On the other side of the room were Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow. He and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, were last seen in September. Police in eastern Idaho say both Lori Daybell and her husband have lied about the children’s whereabouts.

The couple left Idaho the day after police came to question them about the children in late November, and Lori Daybell was arrested in Hawaii last month on an Idaho warrant. She waived extradition and made her first appearance in Idaho before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins.