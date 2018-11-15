Try 1 month for 99¢
Riley Renee Haslett

Riley Renee Haslett 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT

TWIN FALLS — The search for a missing local woman came to an end Thursday morning, roughly 26 hours after it began.

Riley Renee Haslett, 23, of Twin Falls was discovered at about 8:40 a.m. sleeping in a car parked behind an abandoned house on Martin Street, Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said. 

She did not have any injuries. 

Police began looking for Haslett Wednesday morning after she left her house without telling anybody where she was going. Haslett has a cognitive impairment, police said. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
1
0

Tags

Load comments