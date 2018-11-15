TWIN FALLS — The search for a missing local woman came to an end Thursday morning, roughly 26 hours after it began.
Riley Renee Haslett, 23, of Twin Falls was discovered at about 8:40 a.m. sleeping in a car parked behind an abandoned house on Martin Street, Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said.
She did not have any injuries.
Police began looking for Haslett Wednesday morning after she left her house without telling anybody where she was going. Haslett has a cognitive impairment, police said.
