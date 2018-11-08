BURLEY — The body of a missing Oakley man was found Thursday morning near the edge of the Snake River.
Richard “Bub” Poulton, 66, was reported missing on Oct. 21 by his family.
He was found a short distance east of Milner Dam in Twin Falls County by Cassia County Sheriff deputies, according to a press release issued by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.
Undersheriff George Warrell said the body was released to the Cassia County Coroner for autopsy, in hope of discovering how long Poulton had been dead.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Poulton by helicopter when his body was discovered.
“We were looking specifically for him,” Warrell said. “We wanted to give it one last try by helicopter.”
According to the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Poulton was last seen by deputies on Saturday, Oct. 20, in the evening. The following morning, his 2011 Ford F-150 pickup was found stuck in a beet field at 700 W. Milner Road.
The vehicle was reported as abandoned by a neighbor of the field in the Milner Recreation Area.
When Poulton’s pickup was found, it appeared to be high-centered and it was in drive with the engine running. The door was also open.
Search and rescue crews searched for Poulton for nine hours on Oct. 23 by air and land, but he was not found.
Before his body was found Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced Poulton’s family and Crime Stoppers were offering a $5,000 reward for information.
The sheriff’s office offered its condolences to the family and thanked search crews who helped, including the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, which helped with recovering the body.
