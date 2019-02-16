TWIN FALLS — A missing man was found safe Saturday in the South Hills after his Chevy Tahoe became stuck in mud Monday.
Thomas L. Dunken, 60, of Twin Falls, told people Monday he was going to Jackpot, Nev., for a few days. Friends reported him missing when he did not return, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said Friday.
Dunken was found on Magic Hot Springs Road about three miles south of Shoshone Basin Road, Stewart said Saturday.
When he realized he had driven past Shoshone Basin Road on his way to U.S. 93, Dunken tried to turn around but got stuck, Stewart said. Dunken didn’t have any food with him, but he drank water from snow he melted in a pop bottle, and he used foam padding from his seats as insulation.
Medical personnel examined Dunken and Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Meyer drove him home, Stewart said.
