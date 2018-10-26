Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — A missing woman was found safe and reunited with her family after a nine-hour search in southern Twin Falls on Thursday. 

Mon Maya Rana, 72, was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday near Bluebell Avenue and Harrison Street South. She was wearing a traditional Nepalese multi-colored dress, the Twin Falls Police Department said in a statement.

She was found and reunited with her family late Thursday, the department said in update at 11:15 p.m.

Twin Falls Police said the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team assisted in the search. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments