TWIN FALLS — A woman faces a felony methamphetamine trafficking charge after police pulled over the vehicle she was in early Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle was an unlicensed juvenile, authorities said.
Edith Ruelas, 27, of Jerome, was traveling in the passenger seat of a black SUV on 3000 East when a Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputy stopped the vehicle for speeding, according to court documents.
The deputy smelled marijuana, and detained both Ruelas and the driver, court documents said.
Ruelas told the deputy they were returning from a trip to Jackpot, Nevada, where they'd been gambling.
Upon searching the SUV, the deputy found two backpacks and a purse, all of which contained illegal drugs.
The driver was taken to the Snake River Juvenile Detention Center.
Six packages of methamphetamine, averaging 500 grams each, were tested, weighed and held as evidence, authorities said.
Ruelas was arraigned via video link before Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw Jr on Wednesday, where her bond was set at $250,000.
She remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 27.
