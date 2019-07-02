BUHL — Two men were injured in a Monday night crash southeast of town.
Rolando Torres, 28, of Twin Falls was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado east on 4000 North when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a statement from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Gonzalez, 23, of Buhl was going north on 1700 East in a 2001 Honda Prelude, which hit Torres in the intersection.
Twin Falls deputies responded to the crash at 7:10 p.m.
The passenger in Torres' vehicle was trapped and had to be removed by a crew from the Buhl Fire Department.
Torres and his passenger had serious injuries. Torres was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to have a valid license, operating a vehicle without a registration, no insurance and no safety restraint, the sheriff's office said. Gonzalez was cited for failure to have a valid license and not wearing a safety restraint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.