{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

BUHL — Two men were injured in a Monday night crash southeast of town.

Rolando Torres, 28, of Twin Falls was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado east on 4000 North when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a statement from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Gonzalez, 23, of Buhl was going north on 1700 East in a 2001 Honda Prelude, which hit Torres in the intersection.

Twin Falls deputies responded to the crash at 7:10 p.m.

The passenger in Torres' vehicle was trapped and had to be removed by a crew from the Buhl Fire Department.

Torres and his passenger had serious injuries. Torres was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to have a valid license, operating a vehicle without a registration, no insurance and no safety restraint, the sheriff's office said. Gonzalez was cited for failure to have a valid license and not wearing a safety restraint.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Load comments