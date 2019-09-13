{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Two men face additional felony charges after police say they impersonated federal agents during an attempted theft at the Twin Falls Walmart.

Aaron K. Altes, 44, and Thomas Wildman, 38, were originally charged with burglary, impersonating officers and possession of a controlled substance. Wildman also was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Amended criminal complaints were filed this week, adding another burglary charge for Altes and two more burglary charges for Wildman.

Magistrate Judge Benjamin Harmer reviewed their cases Friday morning at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex.

Altes, represented by attorney Douglas Emery, waived his preliminary hearing and will be bound over to District Court on the charges.

Wildman's preliminary hearing was rescheduled to Oct. 4 after his attorney, Tim Williams, requested a continuance.

Altes and Wildman went to the Walmart on Cheney Drive on Aug. 29, dressed in black and wearing badges on lanyards around their necks, court documents say. Wildman also carried a pistol in a holster.

They left the store without paying for about $750 in merchandise.

Both men told Walmart employees they were Homeland Security and CIA officers.

A Walmart loss prevention officer confronted the men outside the store, but they refused to return inside and failed to cooperate. Leaving the merchandise behind, Wildman and Altes left in a green Ford Freestyle, court documents say.

At about 1 a.m. Aug. 30, the car was seen at WinCo. When it left the parking lot, multiple Twin Falls officers responded and stopped the pair on Fillmore Street. Officers had their weapons drawn and treated the incident as a high-risk felony stop.

Altes and Wildman remain in custody in the Twin Falls County Jail.

