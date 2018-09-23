JEROME — Two new magistrate judges are preparing to take their place on the bench in Jerome, one of whom will make history as the first female judge in the county.
Stacey DePew and John Lothspeich, both longtime Jerome attorneys, were selected by the Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission last month to fill two open judge seats. DePew will replace Judge Thomas H. Borresen after his upcoming retirement, while Lothspeich takes on a new position created to alleviate the heavy magistrate judge workload.
Both DePew and Lothspeich cited Borresen, who steps down Oct. 31, as an influential figure in their careers.
“Judge Borreson’s kind of become an institution himself,” Lothspeich said. “And Stacey DePew and myself, I think we’re going to try hard to emulate what he’s done and continue that level of service to the community.”
DePew, a partner with Calbo & DePew law firm in Jerome and a contract public defender with the county, will be the first woman to sit on the bench in Jerome County and the fourth in the district, Fifth Judicial District Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs said. She follows former judges ZoeAnn Warberg Shaub and Nicole Cannon in Twin Falls County and sitting magistrate judge Jennifer Haemmerle in Blaine County.
Prior to going into private practice in 2008, DePew was an associate attorney with Twin Falls law firms Jeffrey Hepworth & Associates and the Law Office of Harry DeHaan, as well as the Arkoosh Law Office in Gooding. She previously served as a deputy public defender with the Twin Falls County Public Defender’s Office.
In 2017, she received a “Gargoyle Award” from the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, given to criminal defense attorneys who face pressure from government actors.
“In my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work with people in every aspect of the community, and I’ve seen what a difference it can make for somebody to be treated in a respectful manner,” DePew said. “To make sure they know they’ve been heard can certainly change how they see themselves and how they see the system.”
For the past decade, DePew said, she has worked with Borresen nearly every day.
“He has taught me about what it truly means to be respectful and thoughtful from the bench,” DePew said. “I’ve honestly in 10 years never seen that man lose his temper.”
Lothspeich is a partner with Williams, Meservy, & Lothspeich law firm in Jerome. Before going into private practice in 2000, he served as prosecuting attorney for Jerome County and chief deputy prosecuting attorney for Twin Falls County.
“For the last 18 years I’ve been in private practice, and I’ve been in the magistrate courts in Jerome almost regularly,” Lothspeich said. “I think I have a pretty good understanding and working knowledge of the courts, so I hope that serves me taking on the new role.”
Lothspeich also serves on the Idaho Supreme Court Advancing Justice Committee. He was named Citizen of the Year by the Jerome Chamber of Commerce in 2011.
Serving as magistrate judge is “a position that I’ve kind of aspired to for a long time,” Lothspeich said. “The retirement of Judge Borresen is what spurred me to apply because in my opinion the Jerome bench has been occupied with excellence and I’d like to try to help continue that.”
Lothspeich will be be sworn in at a ceremony at the Jerome County Judicial Annex on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.
DePew and Lothspeich will serve 18-month probation periods once they are appointed, after which they will stand for election for full four-year terms.
