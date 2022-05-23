MC domestic violence shelter buys building, expands safehouse beds

RUPERT — Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter received a $495,000 grant and purchased a new office building at 115 W. 100 S.

The shelter previously rented office space on Oneida Street in Rupert.

The shelter operates a safe house in a separate location with seven beds.

With the money, it was also able to add another safe house location with an additional eight beds that will include space for client’s pets or large animals like horses.

“Since COVID we have been at capacity,” Crossroads Harbor Executive Director Robin Bronson said. “We were spending a lot of money on alternative shelter space.”

“I think anything that raises anxiety, uncertainty and frustration in any situation increases the number of people who need services from the shelter,” Crossroads Harbor Board Chair A. Elizabeth Burr-Jones said.

Not only has the number of people needing help increased but the severity of the violence has also increased.

“The physical injuries are worse and more extensive over a longer period of time,” Bronson said.

In 2021, 137 women and children received services from Crossroads Harbor and the shelter provided 976 bed nights to victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse. It helped 34 families develop safety plans, assisted 11 people with legal advocacy and helped eight women file civil protection orders.

The shelter provided emergency financial assistance, which includes rent assistance, clothing vouchers, diapers, gas cards, emergency food and prepaid phones, 320 times.

The office building was “turnkey” ready and includes a reception area, conference area, kitchen for the shelter’s food pantry, which is open to anyone, and private office space. There is also room to expand if needed later on.

They purchased the office building in April and moved in during May.

The additional safe house location is being set up and twin or full beds are still needed. They also need new pillows and bedding along with kennels with shade, corrals and fencing to house clients’ animals.

“A lot of people don’t want to leave pets and they think their abuser may target the pets,” Burr-Jones said. “I think it will be a real relief to people.”

If someone is in an “escape situation” and they have a big dog, they can’t go to a hotel,” she said.

Previously, the shelter would board clients’ animals, but being able to keep them with them will be a comfort, Bronson said.

Unending need

On a recent Friday, Bronson said, the shelter received 13 calls after 5 p.m.

The need, she said, is unending.

Every call, Burr-Jones said, represents a back story and it is usually not the first violent incident.

“We are a call of last resort,” she said. People do not make calls to the domestic violence shelter until they have exhausted all of their other resources.

The shelter serves people in domestic violence crises throughout Mini-Cassia.

“But, we take whoever is in need, regardless of where they are from and we help men as well,” Bronson said.

Men requiring housing assistance are placed in locations separate from the women clients.

Sometimes people in the community ask why a person in an abusive environment “doesn’t just leave,” Bronson said.

Often, she said, the decision to leave is complicated by lack of access to money, a car, jobs and children in school.

And when they do, “It’s like being a refugee they just take what they can carry,” she said.

Bronson said they recently responded to a call from a young woman in Burley needing help.

She ran to the car, Bronson said, and when she got in she crouched on the floor.

She did not even have shoes on, she said.

Another call came in from a rest area on the interstate regarding a woman in her mid-50s who had been sex trafficked.

“She had outlived her usefulness and they had just driven away and left her,” Burr-Jones said.

One of the first steps to getting help is recognizing you are being abused, Bronson said. Then help is just a phone call away.

“I would like to be out of business and not be needed,” Burr-Jones said about her long-term goal for the organization. “But awareness is different from when I was younger and that’s a good sign.”

