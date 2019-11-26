{{featured_button_text}}
WENDELL — A family went into hiding after a possible home invasion and shooting Monday evening.

Gooding County deputies responded to a home south of Wendell at about 7 p.m., Sheriff Shaun Gough said.

Upon arrival, deputies found the front door had been forced open, Gough said. A search commenced, and the family was discovered hiding in the basement.

Deputies were told that a man wearing a black ski mask, a light-colored hat and light-colored hoodie broke through the front door and pointed a gun at a man in the home, the sheriff said.

It is suspected the gun misfired, because the occupant of the home saw the intruder messing with the gun. He also saw a bullet hit the floor, Gough said.

The intruder then fired the weapon, missing the occupants of the home. One bullet hole was found in a hallway near the living room, Gough said.

The intruder was seen driving a large silver SUV.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, Gough said. A person of interest has been identified, but anyone with information about the incident should contact the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, 208-934-4422, or SIRCOMM, 208-324-1911.

