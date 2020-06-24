Marsh Valley Superintendent attacked by man with baseball bat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIMO — A man reportedly attacked Marsh Valley Superintendent Marvin Hansen with a baseball bat outside the district office on Tuesday.

Bannock County authorities charged David Battson, 50, with aggravated battery following his arrest at the district’s main office in Arimo, county jail records show. Scott Ames, a captain at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Wednesday that Battson’s arrest involved an alleged attack on Hansen.

Portneuf Medical Center public relations director Mary Keating told EdNews Wednesday morning that Hansen was in stable condition.

Ames told EdNews Wednesday that witnesses reported a confrontation between Battson and Hansen outside the district office at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Battson reportedly struck Hansen with the bat before the superintendent retreated into the district office. Battson broke exterior windows in an attempt to reach Hansen, Ames said.

Police arrested Battson at the scene, where an ambulance was dispatched.

Tuesday’s incident followed Hansen’s announcement that he would resign as superintendent after trustees punished him for misusing a district car and a cell phone.