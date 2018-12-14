TWIN FALLS — A man who shot a gun during a scuffle with an Idaho State Police sergeant in the Twin Falls Walmart parking lot will serve at least 15 years in prison, a judge determined Friday.
Arcenio Solorio Sosa, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in September. He was charged last December after police said he shot at the undercover sergeant during a drug bust.
Sosa maintains that he did not purposely shoot at anybody and says the gun went off after the sergeant tackled him to the ground. He pleaded guilty to wielding the gun, not to trying to shoot the officer, defense attorney Benjamin Andersen clarified at a sentencing hearing Friday.
Sosa said at a previous court hearing that his intention was to throw away the gun and run, but he didn’t have time.
“He doesn’t seem like the type of guy who would have a black heart and would try to kill an officer,” Andersen told the court Friday. “I think he panicked. I think he freaked out.”
Andersen asked Judge Thomas Ryan to impose a sentence of 12 years fixed in prison, with the potential to serve up to 20 years. He described Sosa as “young” and “somewhat naive,” and said Sosa had become involved with methamphetamine shortly before the shooting, a factor that may have affected his judgment.
“I think he’s really planning on using the next decade-plus in prison to improve his life, work on some of the bad choices he’s made,” Andersen said. “I don’t think the court can expect that he’s going to be back in front of the system and is going to get involved in something like this in the future.”
After playing the court several videos of the shooting incident, prosecutor Peter Hatch asked Ryan to impose the maximum sentence for the charge: 20 years in prison, with no possibility of parole.
If not for the officer’s ability to push the gun out of the way in the nick of time, Hatch argued, Sosa may have been charged with murder.
“That sound we heard, that is the sound of parents almost losing their son, a wife almost losing her husband, children almost losing their father,” Hatch said, in reference to the sound of the gunshot in the videos. “We are lucky that he is alive. We believe that the sentence could reflect that.”
In explaining his sentencing decision, Ryan said assigning the maximum prison sentence wouldn’t allow for a period of supervised release after Sosa reenters the community. But he also stressed the seriousness of threatening an officer with a gun and told Sosa he should have put his hands up and let police disarm him.
“Regardless of whether or not you intended to throw it away, pulling [the gun] out was a big problem and it’s something that deserves punishment,” Ryan said.
Sosa made a brief statement through an interpreter, in which he apologized to the officers involved.
“Your honor, I wish to apologize for this incident,” Sosa said through the interpreter. “I know this is not an excuse, but the truth is I’m very sorry for what happened.”
Sosa was sentenced to just more than 12 years in prison by a federal judge in August for charges of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and distribution of marijuana, both stemming from the same incident in Twin Falls.
