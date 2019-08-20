JEROME — A man charged in a June 2018 crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter Monday afternoon.
Brian Michael Trappen, 38, appeared before Fifth District Judge Eric Wildman at the Jerome County Judicial Annex.
The plea came after a judge refused to postpone Trappen's trial, which was scheduled for Tuesday.
The judge also approved the prosecutor's request to block an expert witness for the defense. The expert witness would have testified about a psychological examination given to Trappen more than a year after the June 2018 crash, which involved five vehicles and killed Maricruz and Charles Lenhart.
Trappen was driving a Ford F-250 pickup east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near mile marker 169. Police said he was under the influence of alcohol and various drugs. The expert's report indicated Trappen may have blacked out prior to the incident.
Shortly after Wildman ruled on the two motions, Trappen's attorney, D. Doug Nelson, filed a change of plea, which was held Monday afternoon.
In exchange for Trappen's guilty plea to the pair of vehicular manslaughter charges, two charges of driving under the influence and driving without privileges were dropped.
The plea agreement Trappen signed allows for consecutive prison terms of 2.5 years minimum on each charge, with a maximum of 7.5 years for each. That means Trappen would serve between five and 15 years total, plus being ordered to pay fines and restitution to the victims.
Trappen will be sentenced on Nov. 18.
