TWIN FALLS — A man who was seen carrying airsoft weapons in City Park during August’s National Night Out has been charged with multiple misdemeanors.
Nicholas Mattison, 37, faces a charge of hunting or having firearms in a public park for the August incident. He also faces additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting or obstructing officers from an incident later that month.
Mattison appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Harmer on Friday afternoon at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex for an arraignment. He represented himself during the hearing.
As he read through the documents presented by the court, Mattison continually made comments and asked questions.
“I need to know you understand your rights,” Harmer said from the bench. He offered to appoint a psychologist or psychiatrist to assist Mattison.
“I’m definitely doing my best here, my friend,” Mattison responded.
Mattison told Harmer he had spent two hours in the courthouse law library preparing for the hearing. When asked if his name was correct on the citations he’d been issued, Mattison talked about not knowing what his legal name is. He finally produced his birth certificate and other documents, allowing City Attorney Shayne Nope to inspect them. Mattison then argued about the address on the citations not being accurate.
“Nothing’s accurate, nothing’s right,” Mattison said.
When Harmer explained that Mattison had the option of pleading guilty, not guilty or remaining silent, Mattison replied, “If I did something wrong, you better believe I’d plead guilty.”
Instead, he entered a plea of not guilty to the misdemeanors, remarking that the arrests were so close together, it was like police were trying to teach him a lesson.
Mattison’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
