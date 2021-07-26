Man wanted in California attempted murder case arrested in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — A man wanted on attempted murder charges after a California drive-by shooting was arrested last week in Twin Falls.

Patrick Diaz, 29, was arrested at a gas station on Main Avenue East at about 10 a.m. July 19 after police followed him from an apartment they had been watching, Twin Falls Police said in court documents.

Detectives from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in California tracked Diaz to Twin Falls after identifying him as a suspect in a Jan. 13 shooting in the town of Live Oak, the Pajaronian newspaper reported. The victim was flown to a trauma center, and is expected to survive.

When Twin Falls Police arrested him, Diaz told them he had a pistol in a backpack, which they later found along with what they said appeared to be marijuana, according to court documents.

Diaz has been charged in Twin Falls with a felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor controlled substance charges.

His next court hearing is scheduled for July 30.