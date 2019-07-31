JEROME — Police continue to search Wednesday for a driver who fled a traffic stop, drove through two counties with police in pursuit and then swam across the Snake River to escape.
A deputy with the Jerome County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop at about 2:45 Tuesday at 300 West Road, according to Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk. When the 1997 Nissan Maxima failed to stop, the pursuit commenced.
"The pursuit entered the city of Jerome and then left the city into Jerome County," Oppedyk wrote in a statement.
The pursuit continued into Gooding County, where the Nissan stopped on a dead end road near the Snake River. The driver fled on foot, while two passengers were detained by police.
"The driver jumped into the Snake River and swam to the south side of the river where he disappeared," Oppedyk said.
Personnel from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office searched the south side of the river, but failed to locate the man.
The two passengers provided information on the driver's identity, whose name is not being released at this time. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is working to obtain a warrant for the driver's arrest.
Idaho State Police, the Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Buhl Police Department also assisted with the incident.
