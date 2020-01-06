BURLEY — The trial for the man suspected of killing a Burley teenager 25 years ago has been delayed until the fall.
At a status conference Monday, Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe agreed to move the jury trial for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez from April 20 to Sept. 9, Deputy District Court Clerk Tara Gunderson said Monday.
Rodriguez, the man suspected of killing 14-year-old Regina Krieger in 1995, was charged with first-degree murder in February. He pleaded not guilty.
Krieger was 14 when she disappeared from her Burley home. Her body was found along the Snake River and officials said her throat was slit and she had been stabbed in the heart.
In a preliminary hearing in magistrate court last year, witnesses testified that Rodriguez entered Krieger’s bedroom through an exterior door and reemerged from the house carrying her body wrapped in a bloody blanket. A witness said Rodriguez stopped at a Burley residence and cleaned up and then drove to a Minidoka County bridge, where Rodriguez and the witness dumped Krieger’s body.
Rodriguez's defense attorney is Keith Roark; Cassia County Prosecutor Doug Abenroth is trying the case for the state. The trial is expected to last two to four weeks.
