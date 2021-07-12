Man stabbed outside Twin Falls bar

TWIN FALLS — A 49-year-old Twin Falls man was stabbed in downtown Twin Falls early Monday, police said.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the Klover Klub, 402 Main Ave. N.

Shortly after police arrived, they discovered the male victim lying on the ground with a large stab wound to his chest and right arm, a police statement said.

A tourniquet was placed on his arm and a chest seal was placed over the chest wound, police said. Officers were able to gain information and a possible location of the suspect.

Police found the suspect, Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls, at the Old Town Lodge, 248 2nd Ave. W.; where he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The victim was flown to a hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Police did not release his name.

As the investigation continues, additional charges may be filed, police said.

