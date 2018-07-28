Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEROME COUNTY — A man was shot on a canyon road near Jerome Country Club Saturday night, a dispatcher said. 

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office responded to the call at about 8:15 p.m. The shooting took place on Yingst Grade, the SIRCOMM dispatcher said. 

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Further details are not known at this time. 

0
1
7
4
10

Load comments