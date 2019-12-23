{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Sheriff's deputies were dispatched early Monday morning to an area northwest of town to investigate a shooting. 

A man was shot in the leg at about 1:30 a.m. near 160 W. 220 N. near Jerome, a Jerome County Sheriff's Office statement said.

The man was driven to St. Luke's Jerome for treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg before deputies arrived at the scene, Sheriff's Sgt. Chad Kingsland wrote.

The reason for the shooting is known, but authorities say the details — including names of those involved — will not be disclosed to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public, Kingsland said in the statement.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect and asks that anyone with information call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911 or Detective David Olson at 208-595-3312.

