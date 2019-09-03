BELLEVUE — A Boise man may face criminal charges after he was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Blaine County on Sunday.
Riley O. Martin, 27, was driving a silver 1996 Toyota 4Runner west on U.S. Highway 20 near Moonstone Landing when he suddenly swerved and left the roadway, according to a Blaine County Sheriff's Office statement.
Martin overcorrected and crossed back onto the roadway, rolling the vehicle two times, with it coming to rest on its top on the north side of the road.
Deputies responded to the site near mile marker 170, north of Magic Reservoir, at 11:21 p.m. They found beer cans and a container of alcohol in and near the vehicle.
Martin was flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise with serious injuries.
Sheriff Steve Harkins said charges are pending against Martin depending on toxicology test results.
