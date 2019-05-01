RUPERT — A Minidoka County judge handed down the harshest possible sentence — life in prison without parole — to Denis O. Lopez-Serrano, 23, on Wednesday for shooting and killing a Minidoka man and kidnapping the man’s daughter, Lopez-Serrano’s former girlfriend.
After a nine-hour sentence hearing, Minidoka County District Judge Jonathan Brody repeated the life without the chance of parole sentence three ways to make sure there was no misunderstanding. Lopez-Serrano should never walk out of prison.
Lopez Serrano, formerly of Boise, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Rafael Gil Vargas, 42, and the kidnapping and shooting of Vargas’s daughter, Nallely Vargas.
Brody sentenced Lopez-Serrano to 25 years in prison on the kidnapping charge to run consecutively with the life sentence and five years to run concurrently on the aggravated battery charge. He also granted no-contact orders for life for the family, including the young daughter of Lopez-Serrano and Nallely Vargas, who was in Lopez-Serrano’s vehicle at the time of the crime.
Nallely Vargas recounted the volatile on and off relationship she had with Lopez-Serrano that led to his actions on April 28, 2018, when he called and asked her to come and pick up their daughter and then ambushed her car near her Minidoka home.
Vargas said she and Lopez Serrano were not together at the time but were discussing getting back together when he saw a picture on her phone of another man on April 28, 2018, and became angry.
That evening Lopez-Serrano called and asked her to come to get their daughter and after she and her father left the house and started driving to Rupert Lopez-Serrano called again and said he was keeping the child.
Minidoka County Sheriff Detective Dustin Bourn said Lopez-Serrano’s cellphone tower records showed he stalked Vargas’s home prior to the shooting and then texted her asking her where she was because she’d left the house and was out with friends. According to the records, he then drove to Heyburn before he traveled back to Minidoka shortly before the murder.
As Vargas and her father drove back toward their home, a vehicle Lopez-Serrano was traveling in swerved in front of them causing Vargas to stop on the road. Lopez-Serrano got out of the vehicle with a pistol in his hand and went to the passenger side of her vehicle where her father was sitting. He hit the window with the butt of the gun until it broke and shot Rafael Vargas. He made Nallely get in the backseat and told her he was going to drive her to the desert where he would kill her and dump both of their bodies. At one point he pointed the pistol at Rafael’s head and Nallely put her hand over the muzzle and Lopez-Serrano shot her hand.
Out in the desert, Nallely pleaded with Lopez-Serrano and told him she would tell the police masked men attacked them and she and Lopez-Serrano could get back together. Lopez-Serrano agreed to the plan and he allowed her to call 911. They drove toward Rupert where they met police and an ambulance. When Nallely was inside an ambulance with the doors shut she told officials that Lopez-Serrano had shot her and her father.
Brody said he found Nallely’s testimony “entirely believable” and that her “intuitive” understanding of how to deal with Lopez-Vargas saved her life.
Brody said testimony regarding psychological evaluations of Lopez-Serrano show he has post-traumatic stress syndrome stemming from childhood abuse. Brody said although his mental illness is a mitigating factor, a psychologist testified that it is a life-long problem and likely to worsen with age.
“I think this sentence is appropriate," Brody said. "I don’t think you can ever be safely released in society."
Lopez-Serrano, who has lived in the U.S. for a decade, is not a legal resident.
“I don’t think there is a chance that you can ever be rehabilitated," Brody said. "I don’t think there would ever be enough treatment or counseling to fix this problem."
Several members of the Vargas family gave victim impact statements including Rafael Vargas’s son, Lalo Vargas, who is student body president at Minico High School.
“I dreamed of my dad watching me turn into the man he wanted me to be,” Lalo Vargas said.
Lalo Vargas said his father was a hard worker who always had time for his children and his family after a long day.
“He always dreamed of seeing us go to college, and Denis tore that away and threw it on the floor like garbage, like my dad’s life was nothing,” Lalo Vargas said.
The judge granted two $5,000 civil penalties to the victims for the crimes of violence and left the matter of victim restitution open for 60 days.
