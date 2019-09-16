JEROME — A man was sentenced Monday on a charge of lewd conduct with a child.
Edward Anton Wooldridge, 46, had originally been charged with six felony counts: three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and three counts of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, stemming from reports three young women filed in September 2018, according to court documents.
The abuse had taken place for more than 10 years, the reports stated.
Wooldridge entered a guilty plea in June 2019 to one count, with the other counts dismissed.
Appearing Monday before Fifth District Judge Eric Wildman at the Jerome County Judicial Annex, Wooldridge received a sentence of seven years minimum and 20 years maximum in prison on the charge, according to his attorney, Brad Calbo.
