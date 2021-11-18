Man sentenced for drug distribution in the Magic Valley

BOISE — A man living in Jerome was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Luis Leyva Verduzco, 32, a Mexican national, came under investigation in early 2020 when law enforcement received information that Verduzco was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Magic Valley, according to a Thursday statement from the U.S. attorney's Idaho office.

In March 2021, Verduzco was monitored by officers as he traveled to and from a milk house at a dairy in Gooding County. Verduzco was seen entering the milk house for a short period of time before returning to his vehicle. Officers later conducted a search of the milk house and discovered 1,308.61 grams (2.88 pounds) of methamphetamine and 46.64 grams of fentanyl hidden in the drawer of a filing cabinet.

The investigation further revealed that Verduzco was in possession of these drugs and attempted to hide them in the milk house before they were discovered by law enforcement.

It is expected that Verduzco will be deported to Mexico upon the completion of his sentence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Idaho State Police, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, which led to charges.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation.

