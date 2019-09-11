HAILEY — A 2020 trial date has been set for the man charged in the August crash that killed three young girls in a Blaine County.
Matthew Richard Park, 46, Fairfield, is charged with five felonies: three counts of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence.
Park was driving a 1995 Dodge pickup on U.S. Highway 20 early on Aug. 10 when he rear-ended a 2000 Dodge Neon driven by Somchai Ray Lee Lurak, 26, of Mountain Home, according to court documents.
Lurak and his passenger, Emma Weigand, 26, also of Mountain Home, were injured. Three girls, ages 6, 5, and 3, died as a result of the crash.
Park's blood alcohol content ranged between .146 and .191 at the time of the crash. He admitted to police he had been drinking prior to the crash, court documents indicated.
He appeared with his attorney, Michael Kraynick, before Fifth District Court Judge Ned C. Williamson for an arraignment on Monday at the Blaine County Courthouse.
Williamson told Park that each of the felony the charges carry a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine, plus an additional $5,000 fine.
Park pleaded not guilty to all five charges. A seven-day trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 19, 2020.
He remains in custody on $400,000 bond.
