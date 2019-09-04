{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A man charged in a 2018 video voyeurism case entered a guilty plea Tuesday.

Brian Michael Trappen, 38, appeared before Fifth District Judge Benjamin Cluff at the Twin Falls County Courthouse with his attorney, Doug Nelson, for Tuesday's hearing.

Trappen's trial in the case was scheduled to start Wednesday.

The charges stemmed from a 2017 incident in which Trappen set up a video camera to record a woman undressing before getting into a tanning bed, according to court documents. The tanning bed was located at the Argo Company, owned by Trappen's family.

Trappen faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $50,000 fine when he is sentenced on Nov. 25.

He entered a guilty plea to charges of vehicular manslaughter in a Jerome County case on Aug. 19. That sentencing will take place on Nov. 18.

